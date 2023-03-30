Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 161,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.38. The stock had a trading volume of 758,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,299. The stock has a market cap of $202.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.