Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE OMC traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.05. 906,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,512. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.