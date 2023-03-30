Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,963. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.48.
Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.
