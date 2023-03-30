Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Update

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMOT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,963. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.77 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.