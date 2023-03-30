Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 516,074 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.51% of Jacobs Solutions worth $381,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

J traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.97. 78,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

