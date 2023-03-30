Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,537 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $175,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $98.03. 524,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,531. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

