Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 468,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $150,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.30. 1,764,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,791. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.87 and its 200-day moving average is $320.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.03.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.