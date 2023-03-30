Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $246.81 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Valero Energy worth $246,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 340,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124,548 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 69,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.04. 1,474,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.65 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

