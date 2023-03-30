Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,104 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Progressive worth $156,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Trading Down 1.3 %

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,007. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.35 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

