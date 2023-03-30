Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 158,832 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,832 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $468,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,229. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

