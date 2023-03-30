Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.87% of Yum China worth $198,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $5,244,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Yum China by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum China Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.84. 467,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,399. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

