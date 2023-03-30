Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 323,681 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323,681 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.45% of Carlisle Companies worth $420,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,757,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,426,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.86. 206,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,776. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $206.75 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Stories

