Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,331,544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 257,452 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $301,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $113.19. 2,041,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,684. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.