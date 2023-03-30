Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Short Interest Down 16.1% in March

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

