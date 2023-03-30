Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $62.01.
Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 18.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
