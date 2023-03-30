Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aluminum Co. of China Stock Up 6.2 %

ACHHY traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 1,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.