Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.20. 120,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 105,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alvotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Alvotech Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.
Institutional Trading of Alvotech
About Alvotech
Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvotech (ALVO)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.