Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.20. 120,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 105,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alvotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $431,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

