American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.60. Approximately 68 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QPFF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

