American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 247,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 0.6 %

American Rebel stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the third quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth $31,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.