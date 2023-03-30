American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 247,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 560,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

American Rebel Trading Down 0.6 %

American Rebel stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 108,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. American Rebel has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel in the third quarter worth $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter worth $31,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc engages in the design and marketing of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. It also designs and manufactures branded apparel and accessories. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.