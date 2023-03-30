American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells $134,212.50 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $134,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,997.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Software Stock Up 0.5 %

AMSWA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 50,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,337. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.83.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in American Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in American Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

