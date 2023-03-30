Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Ampliphi Biosciences Stock Performance

About Ampliphi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

