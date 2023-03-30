AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading Down 2.1%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.83. 556,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,542,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMTD Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

