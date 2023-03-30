AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.69). 9,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 38,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.70).

The stock has a market cap of £20.34 million, a P/E ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

