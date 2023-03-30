Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 30th (ANFGF, AUY, AYASF, BHP, BSRUF, BURBY, CAMLF, CELTF, DSGR, EDVMF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 30th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,640 ($20.15) to GBX 1,390 ($17.08).

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($5.90).

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF)

had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,800 ($34.40).

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45).

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,330 ($28.63).

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.18) to GBX 320 ($3.93).

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 144 ($1.77).

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $57.00 to $61.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 255 ($3.13).

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 700 ($8.60).

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 690 ($8.48) to GBX 750 ($9.21).

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$25.00 to C$22.00.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 670 ($8.23) to GBX 602 ($7.40).

Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.21).

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 760 ($9.34) to GBX 820 ($10.07).

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55).

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 33 ($0.41).

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,790 ($71.14) to GBX 5,840 ($71.75).

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 24 ($0.29) to GBX 25 ($0.31).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 284 ($3.49) to GBX 280 ($3.44).

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $10.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.13).

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.