Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Roper Technologies (ROP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP):

3/23/2023 – Roper Technologies is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Roper Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $528.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $385.00.

3/20/2023 – Roper Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $476.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Roper Technologies is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Roper Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $510.00 to $518.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $504.00 to $505.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.79. 66,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,684. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,541,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

