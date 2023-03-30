Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC):

3/24/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $167.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2023 – The PNC Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

