Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price at $46.11

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.11.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Adient (NYSE:ADNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $2,030,108. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

