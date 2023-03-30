Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Target Price at $107.27

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

CRUS stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $109.35.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

