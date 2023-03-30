Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $30.83

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners
In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
