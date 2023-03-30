Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) PT at $30.83

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

