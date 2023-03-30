Analysts Set Expectations for Yatra Online, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Yatra Online in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

YTRA opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 680,966 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

