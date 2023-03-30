Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Momentive Global (MNTV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) recently:

3/27/2023 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2023 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $9.46. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2023 – Momentive Global was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.46 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

2/21/2023 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Momentive Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Momentive Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Momentive Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.29. 531,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $314,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Momentive Global by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

