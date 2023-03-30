Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZF remained flat at $70.58 during midday trading on Thursday. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

