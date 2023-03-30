Angelina Hendraka Sells 1,406 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $27,037.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,699.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Angelina Hendraka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Angelina Hendraka sold 1,396 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $27,040.52.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 371,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,444. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 402.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

