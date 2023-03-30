Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 102.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 14.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,776. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

