Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.00) to GBX 3,400 ($41.77) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,700 ($33.17) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,442.86.

Anglo American Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

