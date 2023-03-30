Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is Chiron Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,812 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 776,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,010. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $66.38.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
