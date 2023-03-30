Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.48

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 834467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,943 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

