Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.48

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 834467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 252,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,943 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

