Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.48

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 834467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.