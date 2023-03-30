Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stake Lowered by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 14,255 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for about 3.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

BUD opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

