Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 20,498 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,556,379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,225,000 after buying an additional 4,666,734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after buying an additional 2,322,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,180,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

