Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,728,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,254,148. The company has a market capitalization of $231.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

