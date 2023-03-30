Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

