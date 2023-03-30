Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $124,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 952.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.07. 225,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

