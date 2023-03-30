Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.91 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

