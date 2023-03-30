Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

