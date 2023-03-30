Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases 80,652 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.83% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $47.94.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.