Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 334,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

