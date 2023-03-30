Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 461,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,998. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

