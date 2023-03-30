Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 721,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Insider Activity at Anterix

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,135.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Anterix by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 57.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anterix Stock Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 117,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $60.07.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Articles

