Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE AR opened at $22.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 3.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

