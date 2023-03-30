Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 281,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

APTX traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,606. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

