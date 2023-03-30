Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,456 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Aptiv worth $164,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock worth $3,024,121 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.52. 562,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

